Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $26,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $371.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.