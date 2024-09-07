Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 3.39% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $34,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,256,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 264,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after acquiring an additional 214,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after buying an additional 102,531 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,244,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

GLTR stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. 33,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,751. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $109.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.60.

