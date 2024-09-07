Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 2875853 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $889.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas R. Rich purchased 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Energy Capital Partners Manage sold 18,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $77,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas R. Rich acquired 26,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $100,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,147.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 21.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

