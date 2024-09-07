Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $300.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.94.

Shares of DHR opened at $266.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

