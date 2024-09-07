David B. Gendell Sells 10,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Gendell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.26, for a total transaction of $1,872,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,964,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

IES Price Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.59. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $196.05.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IES

Institutional Trading of IES

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in IES by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of IES by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in IES by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in IES by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.