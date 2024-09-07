Degen (DEGEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.53 Million

Degen (DEGEN) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Degen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $6.53 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Degen has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Degen Profile

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. Degen’s official message board is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. The official website for Degen is www.degen.tips. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase.

Buying and Selling Degen

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.0027969 USD and is down -9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $9,216,301.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars.

