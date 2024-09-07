Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Shares of DK opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.26%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,603. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US in the second quarter worth $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the second quarter valued at $19,806,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at $16,341,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Delek US by 37.2% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 627.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

