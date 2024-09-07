Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as low as C$1.04. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Destiny Media Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.38 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.58 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.