Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GNK. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $711.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 2,266.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

