Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBLK. StockNews.com raised Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.38 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $794,000. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 172,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 51,639 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 112.7% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 792,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,915,000 after buying an additional 420,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 472.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 82,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

Featured Stories

