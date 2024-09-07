Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,135 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $50,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,555,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,362 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,860,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,635 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 8,416,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,261 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

