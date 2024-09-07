Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $7,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 636,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.93. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

