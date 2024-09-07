DIMO (DIMO) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

DIMO (DIMO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. DIMO has a total market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $691,397.87 worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DIMO Token Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. The official website for DIMO is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 235,037,426.78958023 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.17091971 USD and is up 17.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $774,457.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMO using one of the exchanges listed above.

