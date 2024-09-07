DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Get DocuSign alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DocuSign

DocuSign Trading Up 4.0 %

DOCU stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,584.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $456,470.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,193 shares in the company, valued at $6,038,584.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 482,418 shares of company stock valued at $25,524,100. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in DocuSign by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the second quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.