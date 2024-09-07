Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Position Boosted by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,899 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Domo worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Domo by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 51.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Domo by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 316,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 93,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 628,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Insider Activity

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,340.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 310,000 shares of company stock worth $2,103,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Domo Price Performance

NASDAQ DOMO traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,089,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,437. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $78.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

