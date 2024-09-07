Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 1,252.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Donaldson by 1,372.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Donaldson by 408.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $69.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

