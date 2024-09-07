DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 498 ($6.55).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of DS Smith stock opened at GBX 447.20 ($5.88) on Wednesday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 260.50 ($3.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,597.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 392.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,428.57%.

In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.19), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($596,711.48). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.71), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($202,226.46). 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

