DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Stonebrook Private Inc.

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.92.

NYSE DTE traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $123.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,220. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $127.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

