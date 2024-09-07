e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $135.23 and last traded at $136.57. Approximately 226,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,662,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,304 shares of company stock worth $3,864,492 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $801,693,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $133,940,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 468,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after acquiring an additional 210,873 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

