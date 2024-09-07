EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 17,240 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises approximately 1.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,503,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at $221,573,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Crown Castle by 18,200.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,651,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,432 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,578,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,536 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.12. 3,016,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,659,891. The firm has a market cap of $50.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

