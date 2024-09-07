EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Buys 6,508 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,508 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $9.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.37. 3,525,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,501. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.24. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

