EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOV. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.52. 77,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.89 and a 200 day moving average of $178.14. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.37 and a 12 month high of $189.70.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

