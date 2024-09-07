EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Raises Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,404 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,116 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $235,727,000 after acquiring an additional 720,668 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,648 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 61,262 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 3.4 %

QCOM stock traded down $5.51 on Friday, reaching $158.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,703,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,430. The firm has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.35. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

