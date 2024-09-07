EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEV. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company had a trading volume of 177,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

