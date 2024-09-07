Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $32.25 million and approximately $755,108.19 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000746 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,978,755,255 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

