Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Elutia from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Elutia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.72. Elutia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48.

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Elutia will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Elutia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elutia in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Elutia by 50.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elutia in the first quarter worth $2,512,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elutia by 288.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,750 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.

