Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 64,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

