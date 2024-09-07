Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,794,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 3,676,517 shares.The stock last traded at $27.46 and had previously closed at $27.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EDR. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the first quarter worth about $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

