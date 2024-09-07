Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$29.52 and last traded at C$29.00. Approximately 54,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 63,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.95.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 70.75%.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$793,000.00. 21.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

