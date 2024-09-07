Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSE:EGLX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 104,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 167,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of C$21.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment and esports, and subscription businesses in the United States, Canada, England and Wales, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 50 websites that contain news, reviews, videos, live streams, and other video-gaming related content, and casual games.

Further Reading

