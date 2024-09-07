EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 2.7% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $18,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after purchasing an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487,920 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.95.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EOG traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $120.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,585. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.94 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.