EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $225.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.63.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $204.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.85. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,207,000 after buying an additional 51,228 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,865,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14,325.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 657,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,601,000 after acquiring an additional 652,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,017,000 after purchasing an additional 264,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

