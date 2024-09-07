EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $262.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $262.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $257.63.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $204.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

