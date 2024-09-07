Ethena USDe (USDE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $27.06 Million

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC on major exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and approximately $27.06 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ethena USDe

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,693,843,605 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,693,846,002.2194643. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99880178 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $54,707,531.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

