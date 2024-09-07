Ethereum Market Capitalization Tops $272.51 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $2,264.86 or 0.04198564 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $272.51 billion and $11.35 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00040167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006726 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,319,073 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.