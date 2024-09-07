Euro Coin (EUROC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.68 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Euro Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002029 BTC on popular exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $60.08 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Euro Coin Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 54,301,195 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

