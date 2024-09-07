Fei USD Hits Market Cap of $6.70 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Fei USD has a total market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $118,158.90 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008516 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,498.14 or 0.99923683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013295 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 6,978,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,720,517 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 6,978,776.61343157 with 6,720,516.78422568 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99974908 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $122,020.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

