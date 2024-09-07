Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $320.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.12. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Amgen Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.