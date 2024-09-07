Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Purchases New Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,826,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1,753.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 73,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 69,562 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 949,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,206,000 after purchasing an additional 39,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $101.57.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

