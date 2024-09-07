Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,315 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,301 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $81.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.27. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

