Financial Review: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC) & Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPIC – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dutch Bros and iPic Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dutch Bros $1.12 billion 5.04 $1.72 million $0.18 176.72 iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dutch Bros has higher revenue and earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

85.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by institutional investors. 46.5% of Dutch Bros shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dutch Bros and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dutch Bros 1.95% 3.99% 1.41% iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Dutch Bros and iPic Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dutch Bros 0 3 8 0 2.73 iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dutch Bros presently has a consensus target price of $39.73, suggesting a potential upside of 24.89%.

Volatility and Risk

Dutch Bros has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dutch Bros beats iPic Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands. Dutch Bros Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon.

About iPic Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. It operates screens in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.