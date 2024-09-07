First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $4.98. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 218,795 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AG

First Majestic Silver Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.0046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth $258,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 30,260 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.