Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 3,628 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $110,907.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 128,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,267.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,035,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after purchasing an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after buying an additional 584,800 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after buying an additional 446,151 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Five9 by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,257,000 after buying an additional 406,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

