Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CRO Daniel P. Burkland Sells 3,628 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 3,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $110,907.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 128,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,267.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Five9 Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.22. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66 and a beta of 0.82.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.35.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
