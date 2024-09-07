FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.61

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2024

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRAGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 6572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.