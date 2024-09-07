FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.61

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.61 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 6572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $54.37.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the second quarter worth $120,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

