Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.23.

Get Fortive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 0.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.