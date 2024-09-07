Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Lowered to “Hold” at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $38.50 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.94.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.38). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 23.8% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.