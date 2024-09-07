Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.09.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $3.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $837.60 million, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 2.49. Frontier Group has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Frontier Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

Featured Stories

