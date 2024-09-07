Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FRO. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontline will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frontline during the second quarter worth $548,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 230.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 413,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,765 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontline by 4,965.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

