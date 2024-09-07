FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

NASDAQ FCEL opened at $0.44 on Friday. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $217.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 26,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

