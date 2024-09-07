G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.20 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.950-4.050 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.